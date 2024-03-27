Strict steps to be taken to bring reforms in edu system: Minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives, and Libraries departments, Meena Khan Afridi, emphasized the necessity of stringent decisions to improve the education system in the province. He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting of the regional directorates of the higher education department at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar. The meeting was attended by officials including the Additional Secretary, Director, Additional Directors (both male and female), and other officers.

During the session, the Provincial Minister received a comprehensive presentation on the educational situation in Malakand, Hazara, and South regions. According to the briefing, the directorates are currently overseeing the operations of 320 colleges, comprising 172 male and 148 female colleges. Additionally, there are 238 general colleges offering BS programs in various disciplines, with 20,298 students enrolled in Associate Degree Programs across 113 colleges.

In the fiscal year 2022-23, 41 new colleges were established in settled areas, including 21 boys and 20 girls colleges, along with the functionalization of 10 new colleges in newly merged districts. Moreover, construction is underway for 59 boys and girls institutions in settled districts and 17 in merged areas. These projects are expected to be completed by June 2024, subject to the release of funds. Various suggestions were also discussed during the meeting to further enhance the education sector in KP.