Swiatek, Gauff stunned in Miami Open fourth round

MIAMI - Iga Swiatek’s hopes of land­ing another ‘Sunshine Double’ ended in a 6-4 6-2 fourth round loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday as the world num­ber one joined third seed Coco Gauff in making an early exit from the Miami Open.

Swiatek, who won the first leg of the Sunshine Double at Indi­an Wells earlier this month, was completely outplayed by the Russian world number 16, who claimed the biggest win of her career. Top seed Swiatek never broke Alexandrova’s serve and had no answer to her powerful and precise groundstrokes un­der the lights in South Florida. Alexandrova, seeded 14th, will next face fifth seed Jessica Pe­gula in the quarterfinals after she overcame fellow American Emma Navarro 7-6(1) 6-3.

Frenchwoman Caroline Gar­cia’s serve was clicking early in her battle against Gauff and she never faced a break point in the opening set before the American raised her level to even the affair at a set apiece. In the first game of the decid­ing set, Garcia fended off four break points to hold serve and broke at love to take a 2-0 lead she would not relinquish against her 20-year-old op­ponent. Next up for Garcia is American Danielle Collins, who beat Sorana Cirstea 6-3 6-2.

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina powered past Madison Keys 6-3 7-5 to dispatch Florida resident Keys and will next meet a well-rested Maria Sakkari after the Greek eighth seed got a walk­over into the quarterfinals. In other early women’s matches, Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva beat Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalin­ina, the 32nd seed, 6-4 7-6(5).