Talha Mahmood quits JUI-F, joins PPP

ISLAMABAD - Senator Talha Mahmood, a leader of the Jamiat Ul­ma-e-Islam (Fazl) parted ways with his party and joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Senator Talha Mahmood made this announcement during a news conference at the PPP Secretariat in presence of PPP Secretary-General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, Secretary-General Shuja Khan aka Shazee Khan, and Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki.

“I am thankful to Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Raja Pervez Ashraf, and Syed Khurshid Shah. I was invited to join the party by Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari himself. A week ago, I had a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari, who in­vited me to join the Pakistan People’s Party. I am formally announcing my inclusion in the PPP. In 2006, I contested election on the MMA ticket, and since then, apart from the MMA, I have not been a part of any other party,” he maintained.

Mahmood said JUI-F’s politics were limited to KP and Balochistan, while they had no representa­tion in Punjab and Sindh. “There is no better plat­form than the PPP throughout the country. There is no dissatisfaction with Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” he contended. PPP leader Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari welcomed Talha Mahmood’s inclusion in the party, saying they welcome his political insight. “We trust the PPP leadership to lead the country out of the current crises. His role will be prominent in the PPP, and they will benefit from his capabilities,” he said. He said Senator Talha Mahmood played an important role within Parliament, always present­ing a positive role. On this occasion, Faisal Karim Kundi said: “We welcome Talha Mahmood to the PPP. Talha Mahmood is welcomed by the workers, and the PPP will benefit from his political insight.”