The Earth and the sky are worried about the Gaza crisis: Waqar Ahmad

LAHORE - President of International Human Rights Movement Europe Waqar Ahmad Ba­jwa has said that the land and the sky are worried about the Gaza crisis. Has the world run out of medi­ators, diplomats and con­ciliators? Why humanity has disappeared in humans, where are the leaders of basic human rights. He said: “The criminal si­lence and ignorance of the Muslim rulers is a big question mark. Palestinians, includ­ing infants are being brutalized in return for their peaceful struggle for the freedom of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Palestinians will not give up their right to freedom of Al-Aqsa Mosque as a nation at any cost. There is no provision for fasting and breaking the fast in the land of Palestine, but despite this, even in Ramazan, the repentant fast­ing people of Gaza are taking martyrdom every day, while the international con­science is still angry. It is not known why the world, including the Islamic world, left the Palestinians alone, Israel is in the frenzy of the worst aggression. Waqar Ahmed Bajwa further said that Israel does not care about any code of conduct of the United Nations, passing resolutions against Israeli aggression in the newly elected houses of Pakistan is not enough. He said that if the Muslim rulers of the present era were not so sensitive and ex­pedient in the context of the Gaza crisis, the Muslim rulers are more guilty than.