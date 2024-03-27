To address the longstanding problem of tax evasion, PM Sheh­baz Sharif has taken the strong directive to ensure that a track and trace system is installed in all industries. Any factories that refuse to install this system would be immediately sealed.

To expedite the installation of this system, the PM has set up an in­quiry committee that will look deeply into the obstacles that have been hindering the installation of this system. The committee has been given a week to identify the problems in the activation of the track and trace system along with the people that have been involved in tax evasion. The PM has also decided to hire services of interna­tionally renowned organistations for the track and trace system. This is a proactive approach towards the issue of tax evasion and high­lights the PM’s commitment to adopting global best practices

This initiative would help in expanding the tax net and is the only long-term solution to our revenue problems. Pakistan’s revenue problems cannot be solved through temporary solutions. We need sustained effort to ensure that our tax base is broadened. In doing so, it is necessary that the citizens and businesses contribute their fair share towards nation-building.

However, installation of the track and trace system is not going to be like any other run-of-the-mill tasks. While this system is fully func­tional in 14 huge tobacco factories, 12 units were sealed due to their refusal to install the system. Getting industries on board with this idea would require a lot more than the threat of a shutdown in case they refuse to comply. This would heavily impact our economy which depends on the proper functioning of these factories. Moreover, tax­ing real estate remains to be a significant challenge for the govern­ment. Along with the implementation of this track and trace system, we need reforms that are aimed at promoting tax compliance. A cul­ture of transparency would effectively help gauge the citizens to un­derstand why their payment of taxes is important and how it is being used to drive the country out of the economic turmoil it finds itself in.

As the government takes action against tax evasion, making it a top pri­ority, it is equally important that it continue to strive hard until this de­cision is successfully implemented. Only then would we be able to move towards creating an atmosphere of growth and prosperity in Pakistan.