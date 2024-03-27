Tribals protest against police raids

Wana - Scores of tribal elders and youth held a protest demonstration on Tuesday against police raids on the houses of Taj Muhammad and Shazad Wazir, strongly condemning the alleged illegal actions. The protests took place in Azam Warsak near the Pak-Afghan border in Lower Waziristan. The demonstrators aimed to compel the individuals not to participate in future political agitation.

Local tribal elders and political parties’ leadership decried the raids, emphasizing that it violated the sanctity of Pashtoon culture to conduct raids without a court warrant. They demanded Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur take notice of the fabricated FIRs against the individuals involved. The leaders put the responsibility on local police and other law enforcement agencies, lamenting the timing of the raids during the holy month of Ramadan.

The community expressed disappointment over the continued occurrence of fake FIRs despite assurances from the Chief Minister to halt such practices. Olsi Pasoon, a local movement, condemned the police raids as illegal and unethical, emphasizing their violation of Pashtoon culture’s sanctity. They criticized the searches conducted under the guise of security as an attack on Pashtun political consciousness.

Local elders and leaders from all political parties voiced dismay over the unchecked bullying by state institutions. They claimed that local police were unable to resist registering fake FIRs, suggesting that these were approved with tacit consent.