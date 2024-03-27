Tributes paid to composer Master Inayat Hussain

ISLAMABAD - Renowned composer Master Inayat Hus­sain was remembered on his 31st death anniversary where social media users paid him rich tributes for his unforget­table services in entertainment indus­try. Inayat was born in Lahore’s Bhati Gate area in 1916. His musical journey began under the tutelage of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan of the Patiala gharana, where he mastered traditional classical music and learned to play various in­struments, including the harmonium,a private news channel reported on Tues­day. In the early stages of his career, Hussain showcased his talents in theatrical organisa­tions across British India, earning recog­nition as both a singer and actor. His musical prowess led him to serve as a Court Singer to the Nawab of Rampur briefly. Hussain’s career soared when he joined Columbia Gramophone Re­cording Company and his Master’s Voice music labels as a music compos­er, collaborating with acclaimed sing­ers like Roshan Ara Begum and Malika Pukhraj. His legacy includes compos­ing music for approximately 65 films, beginning with “Kamli” in 1946, prior to Pakistan’s independence. Nota­bly, his breakthrough came with the super-hit song “Payal Mein Geet Hain Chhumm Chhumm Ke” from the film “Gumnaam” in 1954. Inayat Hussain’s innovative compositions earned him accolades, including praise from re­nowned classical musician Amir Khan for his work on “Ulfat Ki Nai Manzil Ko Chala” in 1955. Hussain remained a pi­oneering force in Pakistani film music, leaving behind a rich musical legacy that continues to resonate with audi­ences to this day.