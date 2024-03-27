Trump ‘hush money’ trial set for April 15, bond amount slashed

NEW YORK - Donald Trump will in three weeks become the first for­mer US president to face a criminal trial, a judge ruled Monday, hours after an ap­peals court threw the tycoon a lifeline in his bid to stave off an unrelated, half-billion-dollar civil fraud judgment. New York Judge Juan Mer­chan rejected demands from Trump’s attorneys to delay further his trial on charges of paying hush money to a porn star and ordered jury selection to begin on April 15. The Republican presi­dential candidate denounced the upcoming trial and other cases brought against him as “election interference” by Democrat Joe Biden, his likely opponent in the No­vember White House vote. “I don’t know how you can have a trial that’s going on right in the middle of an election,” he said. “It’s not fair.” Trump is in prosecutors’ crosshairs for a series of alleged crimes, rang­ing from falsifying business records in the hush money case to trying to overturn the 2020 election, when he became the first president in modern US history to refuse to concede and stoked a mob of supporters to march on Congress. While Trump has successfully forced delays in his other trials, Monday’s de­cision by Merchant sets the stage for the shocking spec­tacle of a former president -- and a strong candidate for a second term -- potentially becoming a felon. Asked by reporters if he would take the witness stand in the hush money case, Trump said he “would have no problem testifying.” Trump, 77, got better news in a separate New York appeals court decision in his civil fraud case to slash a potentially crippling $454 million bond payment to just $175 mil­lion, with 10 extra days to pay. Trump had been facing a Monday deadline to fork up the huge original bond pending an appeal against a New York state judge’s decision that he is liable for fraudulently conspiring to inflate his net worth.