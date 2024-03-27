Two factories sealed for manufacturing kites, chemical string

MULTAN - Police have sealed two factories man­ufacturing chemical string and kites during a crackdown launched by Shah Rukan-e-Alam police station here on Tuesday. Holding a press conference, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali said that a special crackdown was being carried out against kite selling, manu­facturing and kite flying in the city to prevent mishaps. He said that zero tolerance policy was being followed against violators and stern action was being taken against them.

He said that special teams have been formed under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and SSP In­vestigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf to conduct comprehensive crackdown against violators.

He said that various arrangements have been made by the police to cap­ture violators while telescopes have also been installed at different places.

He urged masses to keep vigil on the activities of their children and do not let them involved in kite selling and fly­ing to avoid legal action against them. He said that action would also be taken against the house owners for offering the roof of the house for kite flying.

The city police officer maintained that a special operation was conducted in premises of Shah Rukan-e-Alam po­lice station station where two factories manufacturing chemical string and kites have been sealed while four out­laws have been arrested from the site.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai urged citi­zens to install safety rods on their mo­torcycles to prevent mishaps caused by the chemical thread of kites.

In a statement issued here on Tues­day, the chief traffic officer said that kite flying was a dangerous act in which many people have lost their lives and various disabled for life.

He said that the safety of the people was top priority and installation of safety rods attached could minimize the risk of mishaps.

Ghalzai maintained that a special awareness campaign was also initi­ated to inform the public about safety measures for prevention of mishaps through chemical thread being used for kite flying.

RATION DISBURSED AMONG PORTERS

A non government organization (NGO) disbursed ration among por­ters at Multan Cantt Railway Station on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Paki­stan Railways Multan Division said that Taray Zameen Pur (TZP) distrib­uted the ration in connection with Ramazan ul Mubarak. He stated that Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO), Adnan Marwat, along with officials of the NGO carried out the activity.

He informed the DS Multan Divi­sion, Kashif Farooq Butt took special interest for arranging the ration from the NGO adding that DCO Marwat was thankful for this this noble action.

Mr Marwat asked the philanthro­pists to step forward and help the needy around us in the holy month.

BISP RETAILER ARRESTED ON COMPLAINTS

A retailer of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was caught red hand­ed and taken in police custody for ille­gal deductions from payments meant for registered beneficiary women in Khanewal on Tuesday.

Deputy director BISP Khanewal Ms. Naureen Zahra, acting on complaints from women alleging the retailer was making payment to them that was less than Rs 10500 announced by the gov­ernment. Leading a team the BISP of­ficial found the complaints to be true. She called police and handed over the retailer Imran Gilani to them. She also took retailers device in custody. She warned retailers to lend their ways or else be ready to face legal consequenc­es. Those who usurp poor womens money deserve no liniency, she said.