Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Two killed in Swabi road mishap

APP
March 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   At least two persons were killed and another critically injured when the bike they were traveling skidded off the road near Ambar Interchange in Swabi area on Tuesday.

According to the police, three friends namely Afnan, Saleh, and Shayan were returning from Ambar Interchange when their motorcycle skidded off the road due to slipperiness. As a result, Afnan and Saleh were killed on the spot while Shayan sustained critical injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Police are investigating the matter.

