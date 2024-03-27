UK court delays decision on Assange’s last-ditch extradition appeal bid

LONDON - Two UK judges on Tuesday delayed a decision on whether to grant WikiLeaks founder Julian As­sange a last-ditch appeal against extradition to the United States, giving Washington three weeks to provide “assurances” in the case.

The US wants the 52-year-old Australian citizen to stand trial there for WikiLeaks’ publication of hun­dreds of thousands of secret military and diplomatic files in 2010 relating to the wars in Iraq and Afghani­stan. Attempting to halt the process, he had suffered a string of court losses in the long-running legal saga, which his supporters see as a battle for media free­dom. But following two days of evidence last month, the judges in London said Assange had “a real pros­pect of success” on three of his nine grounds of ap­peal. Victoria Sharp and Jeremy Johnson gave Wash­ington three weeks to provide fresh assurances over concerns he will be prejudiced at trial.