UoP remains at bottom of HEC performance report of KP varsities

Peshawar - Once known for its quality of education and research work, the renowned and prestigious institution of higher education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, University of Peshawar remained the least productive institution among the public sector universities of the province on the basis of its performance during the year 2022-23 as issued by Higher Education Commission.

Based on the prescribed scorecard of HEC, UOP could get 10 percent followed by Gomal University, Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) and Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology (SUIT) with below 30 percent score.

The Khyber Medical University got first position among the universities by obtaining over 70 percent score, followed by University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar with over 60 percent, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan got 53 percent score, University of Hazara with over 52 percent and Islamia College University, Peshawar got 48 percent score.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) and University of Malakand got 40 percent score and 20 and 30 percent score respectively.

HEC conducts the assessment exercise every year to determined annual performance rankings of universities on the bases of four key performance indicators including human resource and operations, research excellence, innovations and commercialization and sustainability and capacity building.