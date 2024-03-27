US teen fatally shoots self with officer’s gun at sheriff station

LOS ANGELES - A teenage girl shot herself dead with a deputy’s gun in the lobby of a sheriff’s station in California, authorities said Tuesday.

The girl, who has not been named, began ham­mering on the door of the station in City of Indus­try, near Los Angeles, on Sunday evening.

As officers went to open the door, the girl man­aged to grab a service weapon from one of them.

“The juvenile lunged into the lobby and reached for the deputy’s holstered firearm and took pos­session of it,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s De­partment said in a news release.

“A struggle ensued between the deputies and ju­venile who was armed with the deputy’s firearm,” the release said. “During the struggle, the juvenile suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene by attending paramedics. Homicide detectives were probing the incident, which officials said began with a call from her foster parent reporting the child was suffering from an apparent mental health crisis. “Deputies responded to the scene; however, the juvenile had already left on foot before the dep­uties arrived,” a statement said. “The juvenile’s des­tination was not known at the time of the call.” US police are routinely armed and carry their weap­ons with them at all times. The LA County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday’s fatality “was not a Dep­uty Involved Shooting incident,” using terminology employed when an officer has shot someone.