Water tension

The Taliban government in Afghanistan is poised to escalate tensions with Pakistan by proceeding with plans to construct the Gambiri Dam on the Kunar River, using water resources as a diplomatic tool. Concerns are mounting that the dam’s construction could alter the flow of the Kabul River, potentially reducing water availability for Pakistan. Pakistan relies on the river for about 17 percent of its water supply during the winter months when Indus flows decline.
With seven major rivers coursing through the mountainous terrain that separates Pakistan and Afghanistan, the issue of water resources holds significant implications for both nations, impacting livelihoods and sustenance on either side of the Durand Line. Amidst an environment of mutual mistrust, bilateral policies are viewed through a lens of antagonism, particularly those affecting both countries directly or indirectly.
Despite decades of Pakistan’s pursuit for an agreement with Afghanistan regarding the Kabul River, a sustainable policy or joint treaty for managing transboundary water resources remains elusive. The absence of such agreements only compounds the situation, heightening the risk of conflict over water resources and presenting formidable challenges to regional stability and development. Effective cooperation and agreements are imperative for mitigating these risks and fostering mutual benefit. Constructive dialogue and negotiation between Pakistan and Afghanistan are essential to address shared concerns and ensure the equitable sharing and sustainable management of water resources for the benefit of all stakeholders involved.
SYED ZAMIN ALI,
Larkana.