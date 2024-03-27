Water tension

The Taliban government in Af­ghanistan is poised to esca­late tensions with Pakistan by pro­ceeding with plans to construct the Gambiri Dam on the Kunar River, using water resources as a diplo­matic tool. Concerns are mounting that the dam’s construction could alter the flow of the Kabul River, potentially reducing water avail­ability for Pakistan. Pakistan relies on the river for about 17 percent of its water supply during the winter months when Indus flows decline.

With seven major rivers coursing through the mountainous terrain that separates Pakistan and Afghan­istan, the issue of water resources holds significant implications for both nations, impacting livelihoods and sustenance on either side of the Durand Line. Amidst an envi­ronment of mutual mistrust, bilat­eral policies are viewed through a lens of antagonism, particularly those affecting both countries di­rectly or indirectly.

Despite decades of Pakistan’s pur­suit for an agreement with Afghan­istan regarding the Kabul River, a sustainable policy or joint treaty for managing transboundary wa­ter resources remains elusive. The absence of such agreements only compounds the situation, height­ening the risk of conflict over water resources and presenting formida­ble challenges to regional stability and development. Effective cooper­ation and agreements are impera­tive for mitigating these risks and fostering mutual benefit. Construc­tive dialogue and negotiation be­tween Pakistan and Afghanistan are essential to address shared concerns and ensure the equita­ble sharing and sustainable man­agement of water resources for the benefit of all stakeholders involved.

SYED ZAMIN ALI,

Larkana.