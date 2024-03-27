WFME President in Pakistan on PMDC invitation

ISLAMABAD - The World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) President, Prof. Ricardo León-Bórquez is in Pakistan on a two-day visit to attend the significant ceremony celebrations on Pakistan achieving the WFME accreditation.
The celebrations would continue for two days and the visit by the dignitary is in response to an exclusive invitation extended by the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC).
The visit underscores the growing importance of international cooperation in advancing medical education standards globally and fortifying ties between WFME and Pakistan’s medical regulatory body. During his stay, President WFME will engage in a series of high-level discussions and meetings with prominent healthcare stakeholders, government officials, and academia to explore avenues for collaboration and exchange of best practices in medical education. President PM&DC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj extended his gratitude to President WFME on accepting the invitation and joining the joyous celebrations of PM&DC.
He said the visit of the WFME President to Pakistan symbolizes a significant milestone in the longstanding partnership between WFME and PM&DC, reaffirming their commitment to advancing medical education excellence globally. This relationship is very important for the future of Pakistani graduates, he added.
The accreditation process often involves ongoing monitoring and evaluation, encouraging institutions to engage in continuous improvement efforts. This will help ensure that educational programs remain up-to-date and relevant in a rapidly changing healthcare landscape, according to a PM&DC press release.