WFME President in Pakistan on PMDC invitation

ISLAMABAD - The World Federation for Med­ical Education (WFME) Pres­ident, Prof. Ricardo León-Bórquez is in Pakistan on a two-day visit to attend the sig­nificant ceremony celebra­tions on Pakistan achieving the WFME accreditation.

The celebrations would con­tinue for two days and the vis­it by the dignitary is in response to an exclusive invitation ex­tended by the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC).

The visit underscores the growing importance of inter­national cooperation in advanc­ing medical education stand­ards globally and fortifying ties between WFME and Pakistan’s medical regulatory body. During his stay, President WFME will engage in a series of high-level discussions and meetings with prominent healthcare stake­holders, government officials, and academia to explore ave­nues for collaboration and ex­change of best practices in medical education. President PM&DC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj ex­tended his gratitude to Presi­dent WFME on accepting the in­vitation and joining the joyous celebrations of PM&DC.

He said the visit of the WFME President to Pakistan symboliz­es a significant milestone in the longstanding partnership be­tween WFME and PM&DC, re­affirming their commitment to advancing medical education excellence globally. This rela­tionship is very important for the future of Pakistani gradu­ates, he added.

The accreditation process of­ten involves ongoing monitor­ing and evaluation, encourag­ing institutions to engage in continuous improvement ef­forts. This will help ensure that educational programs re­main up-to-date and relevant in a rapidly changing health­care landscape, according to a PM&DC press release.