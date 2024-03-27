World Water Day marked at UET

LAHORE - Student societies of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, ICE UET and Cli­mate Action Forum, jointly orga­nized an inter-departmental event with the subject “Water for Peace” in connection with World Water Day 2024. The event was graced by the distinguished presence of Deputy Director of Planning and Development Lahore Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Tayyab Malik who participated as the chief guest and addressed the partici­pants. Moreover, Chairman Civil Engineering Department Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Director Of­fice of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Prof. Dr. Noor Muhammad Khan, Direc­tor Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Asif Ali Qaiser, and Director Institute of Environmental Engineering & Research (IEER) Prof. Dr. Amir Ikhlaq also participated as guest speakers. The purpose of the event was to draw the attention towards shortages of water and increase public understanding to manage freshwater resources. Tayyab Ma­lik, through an engaging speech and thoughtful panel discussion, enlightened the audience about Pakistan’s water crisis while men­tioning the steps WASA is taking to address the problem.