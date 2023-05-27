2 cops martyred, DSP injured in accidental grenade blast

PESHAWAR - In an unfortunate incident on Thursday night, two con­stables lost their lives and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) sustained inju­ries following an explosion at the Khyber District police lines, located in close prox­imity to Peshawar. According to Khyber police, the trag­ic incident occurred when a hand grenade accident­ly went off, reportedly due to mishandling by a police officer. Due to the grenade blast constables Shah Mah­mood and Aslam Gul were martyred while DSP Head­quarters Nawaz Khan was injured. Earlier, there were reports that the constables were martyred in an attack by the terrorists however the authorities swiftly confirmed that it was an unfortunate ac­cident, ruling out any terror­ist involvement.