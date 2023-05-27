Admin swings into action against unregistered medical stores

Peshawar - Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahad, an inspection operation was carried out by Assistant Commissioner Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi, alongside drug inspectors Muhammad Zeeshah and Madiha Anjum, on Friday. The team targeted medical stores situated on University Road, focusing on ensuring compliance with regulations.

During the operation, the inspectors examined drug samples obtained from various medical stores. As a result, Irfan Medicos was found to be lacking the appropriate Drug Sale License (DSL) and was subsequently sealed off.

In addition to Irfan Medicos, other medical stores such as Sadiq Medical Center, City Medicos, Imran Medicos, and Makka Medicos were found to be involved in illicit practices.