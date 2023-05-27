Saturday, May 27, 2023
Al-Khidmat Foundation appeals for support

Our Staff Reporter
May 27, 2023
CHITRAL     -     A donor conference was held in Chitral garnered support for orphan children under the care of Aghosh Center, an institution dedicated to their education and well-being.

Representatives from various walks of life participated in the conference with the primary goal of attracting philanthropists to aid these orphans.

During the conference, Abd-ul-Haq, the district president of the Al-Khidmat Foundation, addressing the participants, stressed the organization’s commitment to assisting those in need. He highlighted the seven different sectors in which Al-Khidmat Foundation operates.

Abd-ul-Haq further mentioned that Aghosh Center, under Al-Khidmat’s supervision, currently provides free education, food, clothing, medical treatment and accommodation to 47 orphans.

Our Staff Reporter

