ATC orders Imran Ismail's release

An anti-terrorism court of Karachi ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail.

Investigation officer submitted the detailed report mentioning no solid evidence was found against Imran Ismail which linked him with May 9 ruckus.

The court accepted the report of police and said Imran Ismail was innocent in the riots that took place after Imran Khan’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Imran Ismail was released from the central jail Karachi and would speak in the press conference soon to tell the people about his political future.