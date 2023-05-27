Saturday, May 27, 2023
Avalanche kills nine in Gilgit-Baltistan's Astore

Web Desk
1:51 PM | May 27, 2023
National

At least nine people were killed and 25 others injured when a snow avalanche hit Gilgit-Baltistan’s Astore on Saturday.

DIG Tufail Ahmed said a group of nomads were coming towards Astore when they were buried under snow following the avalanche near Shunter Pass.

Rescue teams have reached the spot and attempts are being made to recover people trapped under the snow.

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan has mourned the deaths and directed the local authorities to launch the rescue operation.

He has directed the secretary interior, Director General of GBDMA, and other officials to rush to the spot. The GB Chief Minister is also expected to visit the location.

