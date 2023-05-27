Bahawalpur police take action against kite flying

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur police have initiated a crackdown against kite flying, arrested a kite seller and recovered dozens of kites from his possession.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that on the special directives of the Punjab government and senior officials of the Police Department, a police team conducted a raid at a place lying within the jurisdiction of PS Kotwali and arrested a kite seller. The police also recovered a large number of kites and other materials from the possession of the accused.
Kotwali police have lodged a case against the suspect.
Further probe was in process.
2 HELD, DRUGS RECOVERED
Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) police and the district police in a joint operation, arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 2,650 grams of hashish from their possession.