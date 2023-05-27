Saturday, May 27, 2023
Bahawalpur police take action against kite flying

Our Staff Reporter
May 27, 2023
BAHAWALPUR   -    Bahawalpur police have initi­ated a crackdown against kite flying, arrested a kite seller and recovered dozens of kites from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that on the spe­cial directives of the Punjab gov­ernment and senior officials of the Police Department, a police team conducted a raid at a place lying within the jurisdiction of PS Kotwali and arrested a kite seller. The police also recovered a large number of kites and oth­er materials from the posses­sion of the accused.

Kotwali police have lodged a case against the suspect. 

Further probe was in process.

2 HELD, DRUGS RECOVERED

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) police and the district police in a joint operation, ar­rested two drug peddlers and recovered 2,650 grams of hash­ish from their possession.

Our Staff Reporter

