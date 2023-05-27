Saturday, May 27, 2023
Balochistan Governor lays floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada-e-Police

Staff Reporter
May 27, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA     -     Balochistan Governor Ma­lik Abdul Wali Kakar on Friday laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada-e-Police. Inspector Gen­eral Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh and senior police officers were also present during his visit to the monument of Police martyrs. While talking to the police high-ups, the governor said, “We are proud of our forc­es who laid down their lives for their mother­land.” He also commend­ed the services of the po­lice force for the durable peace and security in the province. Earlier, the gov­ernor was briefed on the overall law and order sit­uation in Balochistan and the working of the digital control room.

Staff Reporter

