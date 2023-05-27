Saturday, May 27, 2023
Biden: Russia's deployment of nuclear warheads in Belarus 'extremely negative'

Anadolu
9:20 AM | May 27, 2023
International

US President Joe Biden said Friday that he felt "extremely negative" about the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus.

''Extremely negative, is my reaction'' was Biden’s response when he was asked about the Russian nuclear moves by reporters before he left Washington for Camp David.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Russia started moving tactical nuclear weapons to his country during a trip to Moscow.

“We had to prepare storage areas and stuff. We have done this, so the movement of nuclear weapons has already begun," Lukashenko told Russia’s Pervy TV.

Russian and Belarusian defense ministers signed an agreement Thursday on the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus, which stipulates terms for keeping them in a special storage facility.

