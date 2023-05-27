Book House  

Saturday, May 27, 2023
May 27, 2023
Opinions, Letters

It is relevant to the letter published on 27 April 2023 named “Reading Corner”. For every competitive exam, we need books. With the name of the book, we need a library. But unfortunately, there are not enough libraries in Karachi to fulfill our requirements. Some are located at long distances and contain only small treasures of books. Going to these libraries only wastes our precious time. A question arises for its quick solution without spending too much time.

Funds should be raised by the youth for the establishment of a library in almost every town, from which everyone can get benefit in less time. This is the only way to make books accessible and easy for every citizen.

FILZAH SHAKEEL,

Karachi.

