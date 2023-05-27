Imran Khan mastermind of May 9 incidents: Marriyum Nawaz

Senior Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz has said PTI chairman Imran Khan is the mastermind of May 9 incidents who had planned everything at Zaman Park.

Addressing a youth convention in Vehari, she expressed regret that the enemy of the country never dared to do what Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did on May 9.

She said that the May 9 incident was planned by following foot points of terrorists who trained suicide bombers.

She said PTI members are parting ways with the party in the same manner as they were asked to join it.

Maryam Nawaz said all the plans made by Imran Khan including the long March, dissolution of provincial assemblies and attack on sensitive installations to turn the table for power corridors fell flat.

She paid rich tribute to mothers of the martyrs who laid their lives for the country.