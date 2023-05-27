CM condoles death of senior journalist Ashraf Mumtaz

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of se­nior journalist Ashraf Mumtaz. The chief minister in his condolence mes­sage has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the family. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the services of Ashraf Mumtaz in the fields of journalism will be remembered for a long period of time. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.