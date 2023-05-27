CM, Shahzain pledge unwavering solidarity with martyrs, their families

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti called on care­taker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday. During the meet­ing, both expressed unwavering solidar­ity with the martyrs and their families. Furthermore, the CM reiterated his firm commitment to ensure that all wrongdo­ers face the full force of the law, highlight­ing that the desecration of martyrs’ me­morials amounts to an attack on the very foundation of Pakistan. He emphasized that no wrongdoer will evade the conse­quences of their actions. In addition, both discussed strategies to combat the sale and usage of illicit drugs. They reached a mutual agreement to implement fur­ther measures aimed at curbing the buy­ing, selling, and usage of drugs. They also emphasized the importance of stringent monitoring of entry and exit points in Punjab. To combat the drug mafia, they decided to intensify operations, through robust checks and balances, to suppress the illegal drug business and its consump­tion. The CM affirmed that the crackdown against individuals involved in the online sale of drugs or their distribution near educational institutions will persist in the province. He further announced the provincial government’s commitment to provide comprehensive assistance for the rehabilitation of drug addicts, including the construction of a dedicated hospital.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), senior ANF officials, and others.

COMMANDANT NAVY WAR COLLEGE CALLS ON CM

Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal, Commander Central Punjab Pakistan Navy, and Com­mandant Pakistan Navy War College, paid a visit to caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday. The meeting revolved around various mat­ters of mutual interest. The attacks on military installations and monuments of the martyrs were condemned during the discussion, and unwavering solidarity was expressed towards the martyrs and their families. The CM lauded the profes­sional capabilities of the Pakistan Navy, highlighting its consistent demonstra­tion of bravery and valor. The officers and Jawans of the Pakistan Navy, who dedi­cate themselves to defending our naval frontiers, are a source of immense pride for the nation, he added. It is reassuring to know that the Pakistan Navy, alongside the Pakistan Air Force and the Army, has consistently delivered a fitting response to enemy aggression, the CM said. The CM concluded by emphasizing that the role played by the Pakistan Navy in safeguard­ing our naval territories will be forever etched in golden words, symbolizing their invaluable contribution to the defense of Pakistan.

CM THANKS NATION FOR ENTHUSIASTICALLY CELEBRATING MARTYRS HONOR DAY

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his gratitude to the nation for commemorating the martyrs’ honor day in a commendable manner. In a statement issued here on Friday, the CM expressed his satisfaction with the fervent and enthu­siastic celebration of the day. He acknowl­edged that the nation observed this day with great zeal and determination, stand­ing in solidarity with the martyrs and their families. Furthermore, he emphasized that the nation has effectively conveyed a clear message to the terrorists and troublemak­ers associated with May 09. The nation has firmly stated that any disrespect towards the martyrs, their families, and national memorials will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The CM has asserted that the nation continues to stand united with the martyrs and their families. He urged the wrongdoers to comprehend the deep emotional attachment of Pakistanis, which surpasses their sinister intentions.