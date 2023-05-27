Completion of under construction roads priority: Minister

KASUR - Caretaker Minister for Communications and Excise Bilal Afzal said that the first priority of the Punjab government was to complete the roads connecting the major cities to promote economic activities.

He stated this while inspecting the under con­struction roads in the District with Punjab Com­munications Secretary Sohail Ashraf. The min­ister inspected the construction of Kasur-Kot Radha Kishan Road, Khudian Khas and Khudian to Chunian road. Highways XEN and other offi­cers briefed him about the progress on the devel­opment schemes on the spot. Later, the minister while talking to the media said that the construc­tion of 2,400km important roads was going on across the province. He said that work was being done on four major roads in District Kasur, includ­ing 24km long Kasur to Kot Radha Kishan road costing Rs1.710bn, 25km long Kasur to Raiwand road costing Rs1.805 billion, 20km long Gajjuma­ta costing Rs2.802 billion and 20km Kasur to Di­palpur dual carriage road costing Rs6.620 billion. He said that out of 1500 development schemes across the province, funds were provided to 135 schemes only. He hoped that the construction of roads would be completed on time.