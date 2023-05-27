Dar, US envoy meet amid stalled IMF program

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and US Ambassador Donald Blome yesterday held a meeting aimed to address Pakistan’s pressing economic challenges wherein Dar also touched upon the stalled IMF loan programme.
During the meeting, Dar assured the US envoy of Pakistan’s commitment to complete the IMF programme despite the financial constraints. However, discussions focused on the enduring bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States, particularly in the economic and trade sectors.
The finance minister also shared economic policies and priorities of the government to address the challenging economic environment and set the economy to stability and growth. Dar informed the US Ambassador about the government’s pragmatic plans related to revenues and expenditures for meeting its national as well as international financial obligations. Ambassador Blome expressed confidence in the Pakistani government’s policies and programs, highlighting their potential for economic sustainability and social uplift. He extended support for promoting bilateral economic, investment, and trade relations. He underscored that both countries enjoy good relations. Both sides acknowledged the urgency of addressing the obstacles and reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening bilateral relations. They also highlighted the significance of addressing the stalled IMF deal and finding effective solutions to Pakistan’s economic challenges.