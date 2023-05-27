DC for strict action against illegal cultivation of paddy crop

NAWABSHAH - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kanwal Nizam on Friday chaired a meeting of officials of the Revenue, Agriculture and Irrigation Department and directed them to visit the uncultivated and uninhabited government land for data collection. Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils of District Shaheed Benazirabad were also present on the occasion. DC directed the officials of the agriculture department to submit a report regarding uncultivated government lands. DC said that the Sindh government had imposed a ban on the cultivation of paddy crops and actions should be expedited to destroy the paddy crop and its seed in the district. The meeting also reviewed the schemes of Census and house counting, price control and other ongoing projects work.