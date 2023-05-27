Defence minister calls May 9 mayhem rebellion attempt

LAHORE - Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the unfortunate incidents of May 9 were part of a planned, targeted and organised attempt of insurrection against the state.
Talking to the media after visiting the burnt Jinnah House [corps commander’s house in Lahore] here on Friday, he said that on May 9, the violent groups deliberately attacked the installations, memorials, symbols and residences of an institution in a well organised manner. He said that public reaction was always spontaneous, and all kinds of public or private properties were hit by them. But on the black day of May 9, only army’s properties, setups, statues of martyrs, vehicles, buildings and soldiers were targeted.
Khawaja Asif said that the situation created a question as to why such a reaction was not witnessed after the so-called assassination attack on Imran Khan. And why such a reaction was shown when he was merely taken into legal custody, adding that it showed that the attacks on May 9 were planned somewhere else.
Elaborating the background of the unprecedented reaction, he said that after his constitutional removal from the office of the prime minister through a successful no-confidence motion, Imran Khan had continuously been targeting Pakistan Army and its leadership in his speeches.