Different outlet canals of Dad Division to remain closed for 15 days

NAWABSHAH - Executive Engineer Irrigation Dad Division in an announcement said that due to a shortage of water in River Indus and Main Rohri Canal, the different outlet canals of Dad Division would remain closed from May 39 to June 13, 2023. The announcement said that in the first phase of canal closure the Sun Minor, Manehro Minor, Malwah Distri, Jado Minor, Qazi Ahmed Minor, Sujawal Distri, Bhamboh Minor, Pubjo Minor, Khadhar Distri, Lakhmir Minor, Jam Dahri Minor, Sakrand Distri and Chhoti Run Minor would remain closed from May 30 to June 6, 2023 till 6:00am. In the second phase of canal closure the Rahib Shah Distri, Mir Rukan Minor, Kehkat Minor, Talhi Minor, Banho Minor and Zardari Minor would remain closed from June 6 to June 13, 2023 till 6:00am announcement said.