Dr Javed stresses modern research in the world of medicine to save people from deadly diseases

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muham­mad Balighur Rehman and caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram in­augurated the Department of Neuro angiography at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences. On this occasion, Executive Di­rector Prof. Khalid Mehmood, Principal Amir ud din Medical College Prof. Dr. Sardar Zafar Al Fareed, Chairman Board Prof. Dr. Anjum Habib Vohra, Prof. Asif Bashir, Prof. Qasim Bashir, Prof. Mudassar, a large number of doctors and nurses participated.

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram and Governor Punjab Engineer Muhammad Balighur Rahman reviewed the whole process of neuro angiography. The executive director of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences informed the special guests about the details of the medi­cal facilities provided to the patients coming to the insti­tution. Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram said today is a his­toric day for Punjab Institute of Neurosciences. Punjab In­stitute of Neurosciences is a unique institute of its kind in Pakistan in terms of mental therapy. The opening of neuro angiography department is the first drop of rain. The pro­vincial health minister said that health is a great blessing of God. We have to pay special attention to modern research in the world of medicine to save people from dangerous diseases, he said. According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, we are trying to provide better health facilities to the people. Primary angioplasty has been done for more than 5,000 pa­tients across the province so far. The Drip and Shift pro­gram is going on successfully in Punjab. Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman said that doctors are perform­ing their duties as messiahs in our society. Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif always kept the health sector close to his heart, he said. Late Dr. Bashir always served humanity. Dr. Bashir’s two sons, Asif Bashir and Qa­sim Bashir, are serving Paki­stanis, he added.