Draws for inaugural PFF Futsal National Cup 2023 announced  

LAHORE - The draws for the inaugural PFF Men Futsal National Cup 2023 were announced on Friday here at FIFA Football House. A total of 24 teams have been divided into six groups as Group A comprises SA Gardens FC, Q Park Rangers FC, Golden FC, and Animal Life Care FC. In Group B, teams such as Al Zaki FC, LST FC, Shahid FC, and Griffin Youth FC will battle it out. Group C features Grim Jows FC, Train with Kaka, Sialkot City FC, and Al Faisal FC. The teams in Group D include Lahore Athletic, SA Gardens Academy, Forward FC, and Brothers FC. Group E consists of Smurfs FC, ABL FC, Youngster Zaidi Club, and Outlaws FC. Finally, Group F showcases ICAW FC, Real Lahore FC, Legacy Soccer Academy, and PESS Football Club BWP. The tournament kicks off with a match between SA Gardens FC and Animal Life Care FC.

As the tournament progresses, the final and semifinal matches will be held on June 4 at SA Gardens. In addition, the 1st PFF Women Futsal National Cup 2023 will commence on June 2, featuring four teams competing at the same venue. The participating teams include Train with Kaka, Bulls FC, MRF Futsal Club, and Real Lahore FC. The first match will take place between Train with Kaka and Real Lahore FC.