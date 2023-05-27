Drizzle in city, new wet spell from tomorrow

LAHORE - Drizzle in the provincial capital on Friday morning turned the weather pleasant, while the Meteorological office has predicted another wet spell from Sunday, which is likely to continue till Wednesday in upper and central parts of the province. According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, another westerly wave is likely to enter western and upper parts of the country on Sunday, May 28 and likely to per­sist till Wednesday, May 31. Under the influence of this weather system, wind-dust thunderstorm with rain is expected in various Punjab districts including Layyah, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Okara and Pakpattan from May 28 to 30. Wind-dust thun­derstorm with rain, and hailstorm at some places and isolated heavy falls are expected in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang.