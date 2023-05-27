Election body formed for Paramedical Association’s polls

Mardan - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Paramedical Association Mardan chapter is gearing up for its upcoming elections, scheduled to be held on June 24th at the district headquarter hospital (DHQ) Mardan.

A meeting was recently convened at the DHQ, chaired by Shahrafatullah Yousafzai, the provincial president of the paramedic association. During the meeting, it was unanimously agreed that the tenure of the current cabinet of the Mardan chapter had come to a close as per the association’s constitution. Subsequently, it was decided that new elections would be conducted at the DHQ Mardan on June 24th to form a fresh cabinet.

To facilitate the smooth execution of the elections, an election committee was established during the meeting, comprising chairman Luqman Gul Aurakzai, Shamsul Taj, Anwar Khan, Riaz Barki, and Nasir Khan. Additionally, an Election Commission was constituted, headed by Sharfatullah Yousafzai, alongside members Mujahid Azam and Haji Bashir Ahmed.