Fazl departs for foreign trip

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has left Pakistan for a foreign trip, say party sources.

Party sources said the PDM lynchpin had flown off to London whereas other sources said he would visit Thailand for treatment as advised by doctors.

Party sources further said Fazl was set to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss the current political situation in Pakistan. The JUI-F leader will stay in the UK for a few days and meet his party workers in several cities.