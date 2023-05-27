Saturday, May 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Fazl leaves for London to meet PML-N supremo Nawaz amid PTI's collapse

Fazl leaves for London to meet PML-N supremo Nawaz amid PTI's collapse
Web Desk
1:07 PM | May 27, 2023
National

The president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Maulana Fazlur Rahman, on Saturday left for United Kingdom (UK) as he planned to meet with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif during his one-week stay in London.

According to the sources, the JUI president Maulana Fazlur Rahman has scheduled a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif. Sources further revealed that the meeting between the two influential figures would delve into the current political landscape of the country.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader aimed to connect with party workers and supporters across various cities in his one-week stay in UK.

The decision to travel abroad was based on a cordial invitation extended by Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s party colleagues.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1685160759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023