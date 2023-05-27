Fazl leaves for London to meet PML-N supremo Nawaz amid PTI's collapse

The president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Maulana Fazlur Rahman, on Saturday left for United Kingdom (UK) as he planned to meet with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif during his one-week stay in London.

According to the sources, the JUI president Maulana Fazlur Rahman has scheduled a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif. Sources further revealed that the meeting between the two influential figures would delve into the current political landscape of the country.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader aimed to connect with party workers and supporters across various cities in his one-week stay in UK.

The decision to travel abroad was based on a cordial invitation extended by Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s party colleagues.