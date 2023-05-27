FIA offloads Baku-bound passenger over fake documents

KARACHI-The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on Friday offloaded Baku-bound passenger at Jinnah International Airport Karachi for carrying fake travel documents.

As per the details, the passenger named Wahab Cheema was trying to travel to Baku via flight no G9-543. He was asked to show his documents by the vigilance team upon doubts that he might be travelling with fake documents. The travel documents provided by Cheema were proven fake by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials.

According to the initial information, the Pakistani passport and other travel documents provided by him to authorities were found to be bogus. The passenger was handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further investigation.

Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration staff offloaded an Afghan woman while boarding a flight to France at Peshawar airport after her passport was found fake.