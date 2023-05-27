Former Editor Reporting The Nation Ashraf Mumtaz passes away

LAHORE - Former Editor Reporting The Na­tion Ashraf Mumtaz passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest. His funeral prayers were offered in Lahore. People from different walks of life attended his funerals. He was laid to rest in Miani Sahab Graveyeard. Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad de­mise of senior journalist Ashraf Mumtaz.

In a statement, she said services of Ashraf Mum­taz will always be remembered in the field of jour­nalism. The minister prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.