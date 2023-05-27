Govt committed to eliminate curse of cheating in exams: BBISE chairman

QUETTA - Chairman Balochistan Board of In­termediate and Secondary Education Quetta Mir Ejaz Azeem Baloch on Fri­day said that cheating in exam was a nuisance which would bleak the future of new generation. “The provincial government is leaving no stone un­turned to eliminate this disease,” he said during his visit to examination centers of schools and examine the ongoing FA/FSC annual exams here. The chairman BBISE emphasized that we have to strive hard to protect the children of the province from plagia­rism and equip them with wealth of knowledge. “Under the real-time on­line attendance check of the examina­tion staff, and students participating in the examinations, our endeavor are to implement the reform plans and bring maximum convenience to the public regarding board affairs at their door­steps. He noted that a separate depart­ment of IT will be established soon in the Balochistan Board to make ex­ams more transparent. In addition, e-marking will be introduced from 2023, which will be a modern technology according to the requirements of the modern age,” he added. Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education is always ready to resolve the issues faced by the students.