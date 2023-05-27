Saturday, May 27, 2023
Govt committed to eliminate curse of cheating in exams: BBISE chairman

Our Staff Reporter
May 27, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -   Chairman Balochistan Board of In­termediate and Secondary Education Quetta Mir Ejaz Azeem Baloch on Fri­day said that cheating in exam was a nuisance which would bleak the future of new generation. “The provincial government is leaving no stone un­turned to eliminate this disease,” he said during his visit to examination centers of schools and examine the ongoing FA/FSC annual exams here. The chairman BBISE emphasized that we have to strive hard to protect the children of the province from plagia­rism and equip them with wealth of knowledge. “Under the real-time on­line attendance check of the examina­tion staff, and students participating in the examinations, our endeavor are to implement the reform plans and bring maximum convenience to the public regarding board affairs at their door­steps. He noted that a separate depart­ment of IT will be established soon in the Balochistan Board to make ex­ams more transparent. In addition, e-marking will be introduced from 2023, which will be a modern technology according to the requirements of the modern age,” he added. Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education is always ready to resolve the issues faced by the students.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1685066929.jpg

