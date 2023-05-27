Govt to re-launch laptop scheme for youth this year: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima said that the government will re-launch the laptop scheme for the youth this year under the umbrella of the Prime Minister (PM) Youth Program (PMYM).

Shaza Fatima stated this during a news conference here on Friday. She said, “Under the scheme, one hundred thousand laptops will be provided to the youth this year.” Regretting that the previous government halted this scheme, she pointed out that laptops provided under the PM Youth Program enabled the youth to continue their edu­cation and jobs during COVID-19.

“Government has also initiated National Innovation Award to pro­mote startup culture among the youth,” added Shaza Fatima.

The Special Assistant further said, “The government is also giving special emphasis to the promotion of healthy activities amongst the youth.”

As part of these endeavors, she pointed out that about fifty-four thousand children became part of dif­ferent games over the last one year.

Fatima recalled that hockey trials were conducted in twenty-five regions and volleyball trials in twenty-eight re­gions. She said that former PM Nawaz Sharif launched this scheme in 2013. She said, “The Muslim League (N) has empowered the youth in every era.”