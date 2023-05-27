Saturday, May 27, 2023
Hamad ND Khan inaugurates basketball training camp

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 27, 2023
LAHORE-Administrator Baldia South and former national basketball player Hamad ND Khan inaugurated the training camp of two teams of Karachi for the National Women’s Basketball Championship 2023. 

President Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) Ghulam Muhammad Khan, camp supervisor Zaima Khatoon, coach Nusrat Khan, Nosheen Khan and others were also present on the occasion. Hammad ND Khan said the players, who are participating in the camp, should strictly follow the advice of their coaches and try to keep them fully fit. “Be disciplined and fully comply with referees’ decisions.” He also assured KBBA of full cooperation from his side and Baldia South. 

KBBA Chief GM Khan said due to immense patronage of Karachi Commissioner M Iqbal Memon, this championship is being held in Karachi after a long time and the KBBA expresses its gratitude to the Secretary of the Federation, Khalid Basheer, for his full cooperation in this championship. 

“We are hopeful that both the teams of Karachi will show their best game and try to produce the best results.”

Earlier, KBBA President Ghulam Mohammad Khan has named 50 players after three-day trials in consultation with the selection committee for the national women’s basketball championship to be held in Karachi from June 12 to 17 under the patronage of Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon. 

