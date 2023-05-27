Saturday, May 27, 2023
Hamdullah calls Imran's dialogue appeal 'laughable' request

Web Desk
8:22 PM | May 27, 2023
Pakistan Democratic Movement spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Saturday responded to the dialogue appeal of Imran Khan by saying instead of havng dialogue with the former premier, his accountability should be started now.

He said in fact, Mr Khan’s appeal for talks was a non-serious attempt for reconciliation mentioning the PTI’s chief was mainly responsible the May 9 mayhem.

He said talks were not held with the rebels calling the protests that attacked important installations an attack on the security institutions.

