Saturday, May 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country
Web Desk
10:02 AM | May 27, 2023
National

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:     

Islamabad and Quetta seventeen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty, Gilgit ten, Murree twelve and Muzafarabad fifteen degree centigrade.  

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy with chances of rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula, Jammu. 

Temperature recorded this morning:  

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula eight degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-one, Leh one, Anantnag and Shopian nine degree centigrade.  

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1685160759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023