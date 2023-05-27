Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta seventeen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty, Gilgit ten, Murree twelve and Muzafarabad fifteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy with chances of rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula, Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula eight degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-one, Leh one, Anantnag and Shopian nine degree centigrade.