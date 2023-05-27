Imran Khan challenges search warrants for Zaman park residence

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan filed a petition in an anti-terrorism court against warrants to search his Zaman park residence in Lahore.

The former prime minister has made Lahore commissioner, deputy commissioner and others respondents in the case, arguing that the police received the search warrant with malafide intentions.

He said the petitioner had no role in the case wherein the search warrants were issued, adding that he had allowed the parties to conduct search in presence of media.

He pleaded the court to declared the May 18 search warrants illegal and null and void. The ATC has issued notices to the respondents in the case.