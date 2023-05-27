Saturday, May 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP’s Services Tribunal suspends IGP’s salary over defiance

Our Staff Reporter
May 27, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar     -    Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Services Tribunal on Friday ordered to suspend salary of the inspector general of police (IGP) over not obeying a verdict regarding seniority case of an inspector.

The Tribunal Chairman Arshad Kaleem fixed June 13 for the next hearing in the case of Inspector Amjad Khan who was not given seniority despite directives from the Supreme Court and the Services Tribunal.

During the hearing, the complainant said that his colleagues in the force had been given seniority in the year 2018, while he was deprived of it although all of them had been recruited in the force in the same year.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1685066929.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023