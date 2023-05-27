KP’s Services Tribunal suspends IGP’s salary over defiance

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Services Tribunal on Friday ordered to suspend salary of the inspector general of police (IGP) over not obeying a verdict regarding seniority case of an inspector.

The Tribunal Chairman Arshad Kaleem fixed June 13 for the next hearing in the case of Inspector Amjad Khan who was not given seniority despite directives from the Supreme Court and the Services Tribunal.

During the hearing, the complainant said that his colleagues in the force had been given seniority in the year 2018, while he was deprived of it although all of them had been recruited in the force in the same year.