Marriyum rebuffs Imran's dialogue offer

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday ruled out the possibility of holding talks with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, saying those who attacked the state must be punished.

“It is an appeal for NRO, not dialogue,” Ms Aurangzeb remarked, a day after Imran again said he was ready for talks but the offer shouldn’t be considered his weakness. “Those attacking the state are punished, talks aren’t held with them.”

The federal minister, in a statement, dubbed Imran a foreign agent and “Toshkhana thief involved in a Rs60 billion robbery who was to be brought to justice”. She listed the reasons why it was impossible to enter into a dialogue with the PTI chairman.

Also citing the attacks on the GHQ and other national buildings, she mentioned that any talks with those disrespecting the monuments of martyrs was tantamount to disgracing them (martyrs).

“Now you are saying that [you] want to hold talks after torching schools, hospitals [and] ambulances?” said the minister who also accused the former prime minister of poisoning the minds of youth by spreading chaos in the country.

She said Imran had suddenly realised the importance of talks only after his party had been shattered. The PTI was formed by transporting the people by planes, she remarked. “The parties that aren't political are shattered this way.”