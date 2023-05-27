Minister announces resuming laptop scheme for students

ISLAMABAD-The federal government has decided to resume the laptop scheme for students this year, empowering youth to embrace information technology, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, she said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has always empowered the youth of the country to flourish in every field of life, by initiating multiple projects.

She said In 2013, the laptops and loans given by the PML-N government enabled the youth to add up to the economy of the country. This program also includes feasible loans for entrepreneurs and they will definitely summate the country’s economy.

Shaza lamented that various initiatives of youth development were discontinued in 2018 by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The PTI during its tenure brainwashed the youth through negative thoughts and motivated them towards violence, said Shaza while condemning May 9 riots.

“Every patriot strongly condemns these incidents in which defensive installations were attacked by the PTI miscreants,” she added.

She said efforts were afoot to promote healthy activities among the youth, adding that 54 thousand children had been made a part of various sports.

Prizes will be awarded among 3,000 students under the National Innovation Program, she added.